Tokyo confirmed 925 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, amid growing fears over the spread of more virulent variants of the coronavirus in the capital.

The figure came after the capital saw 573 cases a day earlier. Case numbers on Mondays are usually lower than other days since some testing sites are closed over the weekend. The figure also came after the conclusion of the Golden Week holiday period.

Tuesday’s caseload was also higher than that of a week ago, when the capital saw 609 cases, and two weeks ago, on April 27, when it recorded 828 infections.

As the variants continue to wreak havoc across the country, the health ministry said earlier Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition nationwide hit a record for the third-straight day, registering 1,177 cases.

Of Tuesday’s total cases in Tokyo, people age 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, accounted for 115 cases, while the number of patients in serious condition under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 81, up by three from Monday.

The total of new infections recorded in Tokyo in the week through Tuesday averaged 824.3, compared to 842.3 a week earlier.

On Monday, a total of 4,938 new cases were confirmed nationwide, with the daily number falling below 5,000 for the first time in four days. The country also saw 71 deaths linked to the virus the same day, including 19 in Hyogo Prefecture.

The 19 people in Hyogo included an elderly man with a serious underlying health issue who was under treatment at his home in Kobe. He was the fifth COVID-19 patient in the city who died while waiting to be hospitalized. The man’s symptoms were light when he tested positive for the virus on May 1, but his condition deteriorated Saturday, and he died Sunday.