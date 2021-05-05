Tokyo confirmed 621 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the government considered extending the current state of emergency in the capital and Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures beyond the scheduled end next Tuesday.

Tokyo’s daily coronavirus tally stood below 700 for the second day in a row.

But the seven-day average of new infection cases still remained high at 798.9, compared to 758.4 a week before, according to the metropolitan government. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s standards totaled 61, down by four from Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Japan logged 4,202 new coronavirus cases and 50 fatalities, including 20 in Osaka Prefecture. Of those who died in Osaka, three died at home.

Four COVID-19 patients died in neighboring Hyogo Prefecture, including two who were waiting to be hospitalized.