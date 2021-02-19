Tokyo reported 353 new infection cases on Friday, with the daily count standing below 500 for the 13th consecutive day.

Of the people newly found positive, 84 are in their 20s, 69 in their 30s and 49 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 68. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria remained unchanged from Thursday at 84.

The cumulative number of cases in the capital is now 109,135.

Tokyo’s daily figure came after 9,243 tests were conducted Tuesday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

Japan logged 1,539 new cases of novel coronavirus infections on Thursday.

A total of 76 new fatalities linked to the virus were confirmed across the country, including 27 in Tokyo. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 564 as of midnight Wednesday, down by 43 from a day before, according to the health ministry.

Coronavirus variants that are spreading in Britain and Brazil were found in a total of 13 people in seven prefectures, including Niigata, Hyogo and Okayama, the ministry said.

