  • Vehicles at a port in Kawasaki in September 2019 | BLOOMBERG
    Vehicles at a port in Kawasaki in September 2019 | BLOOMBERG

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

WASHINGTON – The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan totaled $55.41 billion (about ¥5.8 trillion) in 2020, the seventh-largest among countries with which the United States generated a trade deficit, U.S. government data showed Friday.

The U.S. deficit with China shrank 10% from the previous year to $310.80 billion, but remained the largest by country. Mexico and Vietnam followed with deficits of $112.72 billion and $69.66 billion, respectively, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

With Japan, the U.S. deficit was down 19.9% from 2019, when the country was the third-biggest deficit generator for Washington.

Globally, the U.S. goods trade deficit widened 5.9% on year to a record $904.94 billion.

The data represented the final year of Donald Trump’s four-year presidency. He had pledged to reduce U.S. trade deficits with major trading partners, including China and Japan, in line with his “America First” mantra.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,