The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan totaled $55.41 billion (about ¥5.8 trillion) in 2020, the seventh-largest among countries with which the United States generated a trade deficit, U.S. government data showed Friday.

The U.S. deficit with China shrank 10% from the previous year to $310.80 billion, but remained the largest by country. Mexico and Vietnam followed with deficits of $112.72 billion and $69.66 billion, respectively, according to the U.S. Commerce Department.

With Japan, the U.S. deficit was down 19.9% from 2019, when the country was the third-biggest deficit generator for Washington.

Globally, the U.S. goods trade deficit widened 5.9% on year to a record $904.94 billion.

The data represented the final year of Donald Trump’s four-year presidency. He had pledged to reduce U.S. trade deficits with major trading partners, including China and Japan, in line with his “America First” mantra.