Tokyo confirmed 868 new infections on Friday, with those who are 65 or older accounting for 225.

Of the newly infected people in Tokyo, 172 were in their 20s, 140 in their 30s and 119 in their 50s.

Under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s standards, the number of severely ill patients in the capital fell three from the previous day to 147.

The cumulative total in the capital is now 98,439.

Tokyo’s daily figure comes after 10,606 tests were conducted on Tuesday. It usually takes around three days for tests to produce results.

The daily number of new deaths among coronavirus-infected people in Japan came to a record 113 on Thursday.

The total included 20 in Tokyo, the highest figure ever for the capital, as well as 15 and 10 in Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, respectively, and 11 in Kanagawa Prefecture.

One of the fatal cases involved a man in his 50s in Saitama Prefecture, whose infection was found through coronavirus testing at an airport, according to the health ministry.

On Thursday, a total of 4,129 people were newly confirmed to have the coronavirus across the country. The number of severely ill patients with the virus decreased by 11 from the previous day to 1,032.

The health ministry said the same day that three residents of Saitama Prefecture had tested positive for a novel coronavirus variant that is spreading in the United Kingdom.

This marked the first variant cases confirmed in Saitama Prefecture. The three, in their 20s or 30s, have never been overseas while sharing the workplace with a Tokyo man in his 40s whose infection with the British variant was announced on Monday. The man may have infected the three, according to the ministry.

The cumulative number of coronavirus variant infection cases in Japan rose to 56.

