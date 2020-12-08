Tokyo confirmed 352 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday as the number of severe infections rose by five from the previous day to 60.

The surge in serious cases came a day after the total number of such patients nationwide rose to a record 530, up by 11 from the previous day, the health ministry said.

Tokyo’s daily figure was based on 4,067 tests, the metropolitan government said in a statement. Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the highest number at 78, followed by those in their 30s at 71 and those in their 40s at 59. Infections among those 65 or older totaled 45.

Tuesday’s figure brought the capital’s cumulative total of coronavirus infections to 44,355.

The number of newly confirmed cases across the country, meanwhile, hit 1,527 on Monday, standing below 2,000 for the first time in a week. Among prefectures where the medical systems have entered a precarious state, Hokkaido had 124 new cases while Osaka reported 228. The country’s coronavirus-linked death toll on Monday rose by 38, including nine in Osaka and six each in Hokkaido and Tokyo.

At Asahikawa Kosei General Hospital in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, 237 cases had been confirmed as of Monday. The outbreak there is believed to be Japan’s largest coronavirus cluster, exceeding the one at Eiju General Hospital in Tokyo, which had 214 infection cases.

