Economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has made reference to a plan to introduce a special measure to financially support pediatric clinics, which have been suffering declining revenue due to a decrease of patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Measures to financially support pediatric clinics is likely to be included in a planned additional stimulus package to be adopted by the government as early as Tuesday. | KYODO

The measure concerning medical fees paid for pediatric services under medical insurance systems will be included in a planned additional stimulus package to be adopted by the government as early as Tuesday, Nishimura, who is responsible for the state’s response to the pandemic, told reporters on Sunday.

Also under the upcoming stimulus package, which is planned to be funded by the government’s third supplementary budget for fiscal 2020, the government expects to boost its emergency subsidies to assist medical institutions and implement measures to combat infectious diseases, according to Nishimura.

Speaking on a television program earlier in the day, Nishimura said the government will accelerate its work to make revisions to the special law on tackling the pandemic, a policy referenced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during a news conference on Friday.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)