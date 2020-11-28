Tokyo on Saturday kicked off a 20-day period during which restaurants that serve alcohol and karaoke venues have been asked by the metropolitan government to shorten business hours to help combat a recent resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The request, which comes only two months after the lifting of a similar call, comes just as operators were hoping for increased demand during the year-end party season and could derail the Japanese economy’s nascent recovery.

The metropolitan government will provide ¥400,000 in financial support to each business complying with the request to close by 10 p.m. through Dec. 17. But many are undecided or will refuse to do so.

“Our sales had just started recovering. I can understand why the request was made but it is difficult to comply with it during the year’s busiest season,” said Jun Sagae, an izakaya (pub) manager in Shimbashi, a popular dining area for office workers. The pub had followed two similar requests made earlier.

An izakaya near the busy transport hub of Ueno Station said Saturday it will comply with the request. “The number of customers has begun to decline again due to the resurgence of infections,” one of its employees said, adding, “The ¥400,000 support is not sufficient at all. We hope that infections will settle down soon.”

The capital is seeing record daily numbers of new infections, topping 500 in recent days. The metropolitan government has raised its virus alert to the highest of four levels for the first time since early September.

