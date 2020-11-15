Asia-Pacific countries including Japan, China and members of ASEAN on Sunday signed a regional trade deal covering nearly a third of the global economy.

The 15 countries in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership reached the agreement after eight years of negotiations, with India opting out due to concerns that its trade deficit with China would grow.

The deal, aimed at cutting tariffs and establishing common rules in areas such as e-commerce and intellectual property, was signed during a virtual leaders' summit.

RCEP — also including Australia, New Zealand and South Korea — creates a bloc covering about 30% of the global economy and 30% of the world's population.

It is Japan's first trade deal with both China, its largest trading partner, and South Korea as negotiations for a trilateral pact have yet to be concluded.

The virtual summit, held on the sidelines of annual meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is slated to be followed by a signing ceremony.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Saturday he would voice Japan's hope "to expand the free and fair economic bloc, including through India's future participation."

India said in November last year it will no longer take part in RCEP to address concerns that its domestic manufacturing and agricultural sectors will face stiffer competition from Chinese imports.

But a special arrangement has been made to facilitate India's possible return to the pact, exempting it from a rule barring new entrants to the framework for a certain period, according to Japanese government sources.

Negotiations for RCEP began in 2012, with China pushing it as an alternative to the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership. President Donald Trump later pulled the United States out of TPP talks, and a revised deal was signed among the remaining 11 countries, including Japan.

RCEP is expected to fall significantly short of the revised TPP or Japan's trade deal with the European Union in cutting tariffs.

According to a draft of the agreement, Japan will eliminate 61 percent of tariffs on agriculture imports from ASEAN nations, Australia and New Zealand, 56 percent for China, and 49 percent for South Korea, while maintaining tariffs on five product categories — rice, wheat, dairy products, sugar, and beef and pork — to protect domestic farmers.

ASEAN consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.