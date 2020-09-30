Japan’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday its budget request reached a record ¥5.4 trillion for fiscal 2021, marking the eighth straight rise partly to address new threats including from space.

The amount is up 3.3 percent from the ministry’s initial budget for fiscal 2020, which started in April.

The request includes ¥200 million for research on small satellites to monitor cutting-edge missiles not detectable with existing equipment.

The ministry hopes to introduce the new satellite system in cooperation with the United States.

The budget request also includes ¥34.3 billion for the development of satellites for space surveillance.

The ministry plans to establish an organization to supervise the Space Operations Squadron, set up in May, and a new unit to take command of space-related missions. A total of some 70 people are expected to join the three groups.

In the area of electromagnetic waves, special units will be stationed in five locations, including Rumoi in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The ministry plans to set up an electronic operations squadron at the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Camp Asaka, straddling Tokyo and Saitama Prefecture, to manage, educate and train related personnel. It seeks ¥8.8 billion to acquire electronic warfare equipment.

In research and development for missiles, the ministry hopes to secure ¥22.9 billion for long-range high-speed glide missiles for island defense and ¥9.3 billion for hypersonic guided missiles that travel at over Mach 5.

To combat the novel coronavirus, the ministry will seek ¥27 billion for polymerase chain reaction and antigen tests for personnel going abroad and the procurement of materials and equipment needed to transport virus carriers.

The budget request does not specify the costs for an alternative to the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system, which the ministry decided not to introduce.

Regarding the successor to the ASDF’s F-2 jets, the ministry aims to spend ¥77.2 billion, mainly on development.

Three U.S.-made Global Hawk large unmanned surveillance aircraft will be introduced as initially planned. The ministry reached the conclusion after reexamining the procurement plan.