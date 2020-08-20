Tokyo prosecutors plan to question indicted lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto to look into his involvement in alleged witness tampering in a high-profile bribery scandal linked to a casino resort, investigative sources said Thursday.

The special investigation team of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office arrested corporate executive Akihito Awaji, 54, and two other men earlier this month for allegedly persuading suspected bribers linked to Chinese company 500.com Ltd. to commit perjury for money in favor of Akimoto, 48, in his trial.

The suspected bribers have been indicted for giving cash to Akimoto to help the Chinese firm’s bid to run a so-called integrated resort featuring a casino. The lawmaker was indicted for taking bribes and is now out on bail.

The prosecutors want to confirm whether Akimoto was involved in the three men’s attempt to have the suspected bribers commit perjury, with an eye to charging the lawmaker for alleged witness tampering in violation of the organized crimes punishment law.

Akimoto is acquainted with Awaji, and the two met in February after Akimoto was released on bail, according to the sources.

Akimoto was quoted as telling one of the sources that he is “not involved at all” in the witness tampering.

On Aug. 4, the day when Awaji and the two other corporate executives — Fumihiko Sato, 50, and Kazuhiro Miyatake, 49 — were arrested, Akimoto said via an email that he had “no involvement” in the alleged misconduct by the three suspects.

On June 27, Awaji, in conspiracy with Sato, allegedly told Masahiko Konno, 48, one of the suspected bribers and a former adviser to the Chinese company, that they would offer ¥10 million in return for making false statements in favor of Akimoto in the lawmaker’s trial.

Awaji is also suspected of attempting to offer ¥20 million in return for perjury on July 22.

Miyatake was arrested for allegedly asking Katsunori Nakazato, 48, another suspected briber and former adviser to the Chinese firm, to commit perjury in return for the continuous supply of funds.

The first court hearing for Konno and Nakazato is slated to be held Wednesday. The two are suspected of giving ¥3 million to Akimoto at the lawmaker’s office on Sept. 28, 2017, when the House of Representatives was dissolved for a snap election.

Awaji and the two other suspects allegedly asked Konno and Nakazato to make the false statement in the trial that they did not meet Akimoto on the day of the chamber’s dissolution.