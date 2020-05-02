North Korea's Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in nearly three weeks amid health rumors

Kim Jong Un, the leader of one of only a handful of countries in possession of the most destructive weapons the world has known, has made his first public appearance in 21 days, quelching rumors of his untimely demise, South Korean media reported.

Kim visited the Sunchon fertilizer factory for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in South Pyongan province on Friday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Saturday, quoting North Korean state-run radio.

The report could not immediately be independently confirmed.

It would be Kim’s first public appearance since April 11.

Speculation as to his fate had grown after he was absent from Day of the Sun celebrations marking the birthday of Kim Il Sung, his late grandfather and founder of the country, one of the nation’s most important holidays, on April 15.

Rumors and media reports had ranged from Kim being in a “vegetative state, the casualty of a botched heart surgery, to him merely sheltering in the provinces, evacuating the capital to escape a COVID-19 outbreak among the Supreme Guard Command, the elite force that protects the Kim family.