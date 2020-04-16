Total coronavirus cases in Japan exceed 9,000

The total number of novel coronavirus infection cases reported so far in Japan exceeded 9,000 on Thursday.

More than new 300 infection cases were recorded across the country the same day, including 149 in Tokyo.

Okinawa Prefecture reported its first fatal case linked to the coronavirus, as did Oita Prefecture. Kanagawa, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures each recorded one death.

As a result, the country's total death toll rose to 197, including those who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

In Fukuoka, a woman in her 80s died. She caught the virus after being admitted to Fukuoka Tokushukai Hospital in the city of Kasuga for treating another illness. So far, eight people related to the hospital have tested positive.

In the central Japan city of Toyama, a junior high school girl and an elementary school boy were found to be infected. They are children of a corporate employee in his 30s who earlier tested positive. Both attended their schools until Friday.

At Yamato Municipal Hospital in Kanagawa Prefecture, an orthopedist in his 30s was found infected.

The 149 new cases in Tokyo bring the capital's total to nearly 2,600.

The news comes a day after Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said the city will prepare a massive ¥800 billion emergency economic package to bolster measures to fight the pandemic, as Tokyo has seen a surge in cases in recent weeks.

Planning to submit a ¥357 trillion bill to an emergency session of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly starting Friday, the Tokyo government aims to financially support small businesses, such as restaurants and bars, and help medical institutions secure essential supplies such as masks and sanitizer.