Tokyo confirmed about 190 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Friday, breaking the single-day record for the third consecutive day, metropolitan government sources said.

With the new cases, the total number of the cases in Tokyo has topped 1,700 as of Friday evening.

On Thursday, Tokyo had reported 181 cases, surpassing the previous high of 144 cases on Wednesday.

Currently, Tokyo is under a state of emergency over the outbreak along with six prefectures.