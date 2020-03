Japan advises citizens to defer nonurgent travel to U.S.

The Foreign Ministry said it had advised citizens to avoid nonessential and nonurgent travel to the United States because of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

In a message on its website, the ministry cited a national emergency declared by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month and U.S. travel restrictions to curb transmission of the virus as the reasons for the tighter warning.

New York, Illinois and Connecticut on Friday followed California in directing tens of millions of people to stay at home in the most sweeping U.S. social distancing measures yet imposed in the escalating campaign to curb transmission of the coronavirus.