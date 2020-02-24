China postpones most important annual political assembly amid coronavirus outbreak

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliamentary body, formally decided Monday to postpone the annual meeting of the country’s national parliament — its most important annual political assembly — scheduled for early March, as the country grapples with the outbreak of a new pneumonia-causing coronavirus.

Every year, the National People’s Congress takes place for around 10 days from March 5 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, with around 3,000 delegates gathering from across the nation to discuss and endorse key policies for the coming year.