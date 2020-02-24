A person wearing a mask walks past a corridor withe a Chinese national flag (left) and a Chinese Communist Party flag adorn walls in a temporary hospital converted from an exhibition center in Wuhan, China, on Feb. 18. Beijing formally decided Monday to postpone the annual meeting of the country's national parliament. | AP

China postpones most important annual political assembly amid coronavirus outbreak

Kyodo

BEIJING – The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliamentary body, formally decided Monday to postpone the annual meeting of the country’s national parliament — its most important annual political assembly — scheduled for early March, as the country grapples with the outbreak of a new pneumonia-causing coronavirus.

Every year, the National People’s Congress takes place for around 10 days from March 5 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, with around 3,000 delegates gathering from across the nation to discuss and endorse key policies for the coming year.

