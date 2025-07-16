The U.S. Department of Defense’s No. 3 official has lauded Japan’s latest defense white paper — though his praise was couched in language suggesting that the Pentagon will continue to push Tokyo to hike defense spending even further.

The annual report, released Tuesday, says the international community has entered “a new era of crisis,” with China representing Japan’s “greatest strategic challenge” and U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies expected to “significantly impact” the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby on Tuesday labeled the report “an important, clear-eyed strategic assessment from our close ally Japan.”