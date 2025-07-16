Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is facing an investigation regarding the presence of a group of people with dwarfism as entertainers at his 18th birthday party last weekend, Spain's Ministry of Social Rights said Tuesday.

The winger celebrated with a private event in Olivella, around 50 kilometers west of Barcelona, which the ministry asked the prosecutor's office to probe, following a complaint from the Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism (ADEE).

Yamal turned 18 on Sunday, the day after his party on Saturday night, which many of his teammates attended, along with celebrities from the music world including Bizarrap and Bad Gyal.