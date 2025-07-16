India's Fauja Singh, believed to be the world's oldest distance runner, has died in a road accident at age 114, his biographer said Tuesday.

Singh, an Indian-born British national, nicknamed the "Turbaned Tornado," died after being hit by a vehicle in Punjab state's Jalandhar district on Monday.

"My Turbaned Tornado is no more," Fauja's biographer Khushwant Singh wrote on X.