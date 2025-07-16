India's Fauja Singh, believed to be the world's oldest distance runner, has died in a road accident at age 114, his biographer said Tuesday.
Singh, an Indian-born British national, nicknamed the "Turbaned Tornado," died after being hit by a vehicle in Punjab state's Jalandhar district on Monday.
"My Turbaned Tornado is no more," Fauja's biographer Khushwant Singh wrote on X.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.