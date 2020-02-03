'Harry Potter' theme park eyed to replace Tokyo's historic Toshimaen

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. is set to open a “Harry Potter” theme park on part of land that currently houses the historic Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.

The park’s operator, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seibu Railway Co., is considering shuttering Toshmaen in stages after more than 90 years of operations.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will buy the majority of Toshimaen’s roughly 20 hectares to set up a large-scale park with disaster prevention functions, while Warner Bros. will build a theme park on the remainder of land under ongoing talks between Warner Bros., Seibu and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The deal could be formally decided as early as this spring.

The Yomiuri newspaper said the theme park will likely be built around the spring of 2023 and Warner Bros. is considering following the example of Harry Potter Warner Bros. Studios in London for the Tokyo site. The planned theme park will differ from the similarly named attraction at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, for example, which features a slew of outdoor rides.

An attraction based on the “Harry Potter” film series opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2014, and USJ has become one of the most famous tourist destinations in Osaka.