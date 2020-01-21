Japan may delay process for selecting casino resort host cities amid bribery scandal

The government is considering delaying the process for selecting casino host cities amid a bribery scandal that has seen the arrest of a ruling-party lawmaker, sources have said.

The government had originally planned to set by this month a basic framework to determine guidelines for selecting cities, but officials are now looking to postpone that process, the government sources said.

Last month, prosecutors arrested Tsukasa Arimoto, a Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker previously in charge of casino policy, on suspicion he accepted bribes from a Chinese company seeking to build a casino in Japan.

The arrest has hardened public opposition to the already unpopular plan to allow casinos.

Hamstrung by a shrinking economy, population and tax base, Japan is pushing to boost tourism through “integrated resorts” — Las Vegas-style complexes that include casinos, shopping arcades and conference centers.

While the government aims to open casinos in the mid-2020s at the earliest, a significant delay in the creation of the basic policy may affect the schedule.

The basic framework will provide the criteria for rating area development plans to be submitted by municipal or prefectural governments for hosting casinos.

A draft of the framework released by the government in September last year included evaluation items such as impacts on local economies and ways to eliminate harmful impacts of casinos.

According to a draft schedule, the government plans to accept hosting bids from municipalities and prefectures between Jan 4, 2021, and July 30 the same year, after the basic policy is adopted.

Opposition parties are stepping up their criticism and introduced a bill that would scrap related laws to the Diet on Monday, when its regular session for this year started for a 150-day run.

The government plans to allow up to three casino resorts to be opened.

Potential bidders include Tokyo, Yokohama and Osaka, Japan’s three largest cities, and smaller ones including Nagasaki and Wakayama.