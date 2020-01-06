Tokyo stocks plunge and yen surges amid rising Middle East tensions

Japan’s markets got off to a rocky start Monday as Tokyo stocks plunged and the yen surged against the dollar on the first trading day of 2020, after concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 483.27 points, or 2.04 percent, from Dec. 30 to 23,173.35. Tokyo markets had been closed since Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holidays. The broader Topix index of all first section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 29.05 points, or 1.69 percent, at 1,692.31.

The U.S. dollar briefly slid to a three-month low in the upper ¥107 level before recovering the ¥108 line in the late morning.

The Nikkei briefly dropped more than 500 points to its lowest intraday level in about a month following weak U.S. shares after a U.S. airstrike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday, leading Iran to vow retaliation.

“Investors were concerned about worsening U.S.-Iran relations and monitoring how the tensions will escalate,” said Maki Sawada of Nomura Securities Co.’s investment research department. “Any move indicating a military clash (is imminent) would trigger further sell-offs in shares.”

As investors moved to reduce their risk exposure and to buy the yen, seen by the market as a relatively safe asset, worries were stoked over Japanese corporate profits, Sawada added.

The dollar traded at ¥108.02 at noon in Tokyo after briefly sinking to around ¥107.80, a level not seen since early October, compared with ¥108.12 in New York at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1165 and ¥120.62 against $1.1151 and ¥120.57 in New York late Friday afternoon.

Other safe-haven assets including gold and bonds were also in demand. Gold futures jumped to a record high at the Tokyo Commodity Exchange and the yield on the benchmark Japanese 10-year government debt fell further into negative territory.

Worries about U.S.-Iran tensions lifted oil prices in Tokyo, with Middle East crude oil futures spiking to a seven-month high at the commodity exchange.

Nissan Motor slid ¥8.30, or 1.3 percent, to ¥627.80 after its former chairman Carlos Ghosn — indicted for alleged financial misconduct — jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon late last month.