Leaders of China, Japan and South Korea gather amid threat from North Korea

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday expressed hope that Japan can strengthen trilateral coordination with China and South Korea in efforts to deal with increasingly provocative rhetoric from North Korea.

Meeting in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, Abe, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in also discussed closer economic cooperation and the promotion of free trade.

The North Korea issue was high on their agenda ahead of an approaching year-end deadline set by Pyongyang for the United States to make progress in stalled denuclearization talks.

Pyongyang has overseen a spate of launches of what appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles this year in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions, putting its neighbors on high alert.

Concerns have grown that it may test an intercontinental ballistic missile if negotiations with Washington fail to achieve a breakthrough by the end of the year.

The leaders exchanged views over the envisaged complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Abe also sought cooperation from the other leaders on one of his top priorities — resolving the long-standing issue of Japanese nationals abducted by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s.

Ahead of the summit, Moon expressed vigilance about increasing strains on the Korean Peninsula during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

“The recent situations, in which dialogue between North Korea and the United States has been suspended and tensions on the Korean Peninsula are being heightened, are not beneficial to both of our countries and North Korea,” Moon told Xi, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

The tripartite framework is not limited to security and economic issues. The Asian neighbors have been seeking to deepen cooperation in a range of areas that include tourism, health care and disaster prevention.

China is hosting the latest round of the leaders’ meeting, first held in 1999. The framework has been sensitive to changes in political climate among the three nations.

Japan’s ties with China have been improving markedly in recent years after issues related to wartime history and territory had cooled them.

In contrast, ties between Japan and South Korea are now at the lowest point in years due to a spat over compensation for wartime labor that has also affected their trade and security issues.