Osaka Seven-Eleven behind round-the-clock operations spat warned over customer complaints

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. on Friday warned a convenience store in Osaka Prefecture that its franchise contract will be terminated unless it improves customer service.

The store in Higashiosaka is the one that made headlines in February for halting late-night and early-morning operations over staffing shortages without permission from Seven-Eleven’s franchise headquarters.

A senior company official visited franchise owner Mitoshi Matsumoto to hand him a written notice warning him the contract will be scrapped on Dec. 31 unless improvements are made.

“The demand by the headquarters is one-sided. I cannot accept it,” Matsumoto told reporters.

According to Seven-Eleven Japan, Matsumoto’s store drew 336 customer complaints over a period of 7½ years ended in October. It also said he shouted at customers many times about how to use its parking space and garbage bins.

“There have been too many complaints against him,” an official said, adding that another reason why it was taking action was because Matsumoto repeatedly posted defamatory comments about Seven-Eleven officials online.

The store shortened its operating hours without company approval because of a labor shortage. Seven-Eleven drew fire by suggesting it would pull his franchising rights over the matter.

That spat led to accelerated talks across the convenience store industry to reconsider policies on round-the-clock operations.