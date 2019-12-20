Mitoshi Matsumoto, owner of a Seven-Eleven outlet in Osaka, received a warning from his franchise operator that his contract will be scrapped at the end of December if improvements aren't made. | KYODO

Business

Osaka Seven-Eleven behind round-the-clock operations spat warned over customer complaints

JIJI

HIGASHIOSAKA, OSAKA PREF. – Seven-Eleven Japan Co. on Friday warned a convenience store in Osaka Prefecture that its franchise contract will be terminated unless it improves customer service.

The store in Higashiosaka is the one that made headlines in February for halting late-night and early-morning operations over staffing shortages without permission from Seven-Eleven’s franchise headquarters.

A senior company official visited franchise owner Mitoshi Matsumoto to hand him a written notice warning him the contract will be scrapped on Dec. 31 unless improvements are made.

“The demand by the headquarters is one-sided. I cannot accept it,” Matsumoto told reporters.

According to Seven-Eleven Japan, Matsumoto’s store drew 336 customer complaints over a period of 7½ years ended in October. It also said he shouted at customers many times about how to use its parking space and garbage bins.

“There have been too many complaints against him,” an official said, adding that another reason why it was taking action was because Matsumoto repeatedly posted defamatory comments about Seven-Eleven officials online.

The store shortened its operating hours without company approval because of a labor shortage. Seven-Eleven drew fire by suggesting it would pull his franchising rights over the matter.

That spat led to accelerated talks across the convenience store industry to reconsider policies on round-the-clock operations.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Japan Post Co. branch in Tokyo
Vice minister of internal affairs ministry quits over leak of insurance penalties to scandal-hit ...
The top bureaucrat at the internal affairs ministry resigned Friday for leaking information on administrative penalties to Japan Post Holdings Co., which is embroiled in an insurance sales scand...
Image Not Available
Greenback drifts below ¥109.40 in Tokyo trading
The dollar fell below ¥109.40 amid lackluster trading in Tokyo Friday. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.37-37, down from ¥109.57-57 at the same time Thursday. The euro ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks bleed under profit-taking pressure
Tokyo stocks lost further ground Friday, failing to shrug off profit-taking pressure and selling prompted by the yen's strengthening against the dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei average drop...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mitoshi Matsumoto, owner of a Seven-Eleven outlet in Osaka, received a warning from his franchise operator that his contract will be scrapped at the end of December if improvements aren't made. | KYODO

,