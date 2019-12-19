Japan, Russia foreign ministers meet in Moscow for peace treaty talks

The foreign ministers of Japan and Russia met Thursday in Moscow to restart stalled talks for resolving a long-standing territorial dispute that has been a sticking point in efforts to sign a postwar peace treaty.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi agreed to hold a working group session on joint economic activities in the Russia-held disputed islands off Hokkaido next month. Motegi meanwhile demanded Moscow allow five Japanese fishing boats recently captured by Russian authorities to return to Japan as soon as possible, according to Japanese officials.

Motegi hopes to advance plans to conduct joint economic projects on the Russian-held islands as a trust-building step in talks with Lavrov, but prospects for the talks are unclear.

The five ships were seized by Russia on Tuesday near the disputed islands, known as the Northern Territories in Japan and South Kuril Islands in Russia. The abrupt seizure of the Japanese fishing boats right before the planned Lavrov-Motegi meeting “has thrown cold water” on the mood of Japanese diplomats, said a Japanese government official. Moscow has claimed the fishers violated a law as they had an undeclared octopus catch totaling 6 tons.

Motegi is visiting Russia for the first time since becoming Japan’s lead negotiator on the peace treaty in September.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had hoped to secure the return of two of the four islands in talks with President Vladimir Putin in June, based on a 1956 joint declaration that mentions Moscow returning the two islands.

But leading up to the meeting, Putin ramped up criticism of the Japan-U.S. security alliance and took a more hard-line approach, forcing Abe to seek an alternative to pursuing an agreement swiftly.

Japan has since shifted its focus to the joint economic projects, which Russia hopes will boost the economy of its underdeveloped Far East. The projects cover five fields — aquaculture, greenhouse farming, tourism, wind power and waste reduction — with some programs expected to start in earnest next year.

The dispute over the sovereignty of the islands has remained a major stumbling block to the countries signing a formal peace treaty more than 70 years after the end of World War II.

Tokyo claims the Soviet Union seized the islands illegally soon after its surrender, while Moscow argues it did so legitimately.

Motegi and Lavrov have previously met twice in their capacity as lead negotiators, most recently last month in Nagoya. But both encounters were relatively short, and Motegi has said Thursday’s meeting will be the starting point for in-depth discussions.

Their meeting comes days after Russian border patrol authorities detained the five fishing boats near the disputed islands, prompting Japan to lodge a complaint and call for their swift return.

Motegi is on a five-day day trip to Russia, meeting with Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin on Wednesday to discuss economic cooperation. He returns to Japan on Saturday.