World / Social Issues

Seven African migrants dead, 70 saved from shipwreck, Moroccan military says

AP

RABAT – Seven African migrants died Monday and 70 other people were rescued when their boat sank while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco to Spain, according to a military official.

The rescued migrants, including 10 women and a baby, were brought back to the Moroccan coastal city of Nador and taken to Morocco’s coast guard for medical treatment, the military official told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Emergency workers with the Moroccan Red Crescent carried the migrants on stretchers, some wrapped in thermal blankets, according to images obtained by AP.

The Moroccan Human Rights Association’s office in Nador said the baby’s mother was among the dead. Officials could not immediately confirm the victims’ identities.

The human rights group said the boat sank after a fire broke out and quickly spread amid strong winds.

It was the latest of several dangerous migrant boat crossings on the rough sea passage between Morocco and Spain.

Some 22,970 migrants have arrived in Spain by sea so far this year, and 325 people have died trying, according to the International Organization for Migration.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, carry the body of a victim afer reported Russian airstrikes in Maar Shamarin village in Syria's northwestern Idlib province on Monday.
Apparent Russian airstrikes on rebel-held northwest Syria's Idlib kill three, including two kids
Airstrikes in rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria killed three people on Monday, including two children, opposition activists said. In recent weeks, shelling and airstrikes in Idlib province ...
Image Not Available
Austrian authorities 'foil Christmas market terror plot'
Austrian authorities have foiled a plot to carry out a series of terror attacks, including bombing one of Vienna's Christmas markets, local media reported Monday. The plot involved three men, in...
Gideon Saar , Israeli member of Knesset for Likud, is accompanied by his wife, Geula Even Saar , during the launch of his campaign for Likud party leadership in Or Yehuda, near Tel Aviv, on Monday. Saar is the only challenger for incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Likud party leadership ahead of the scheduled general elections in 2020.
Surging Netanyahu rival launches Likud party leadership challenge
Upstart Israeli politician Gideon Saar officially launched his bid to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as head of the ruling Likud party. Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving leader, bu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Medics transport survivors of a migrant shipwreck to a hospital in Nador, northern Morocco, Monday. Seven sub-Saharan migrants died Monday and 70 other people were rescued when their boat sank while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Morocco to Spain, according to a military official. | ARRIFINO / VIA AP Medics transfer survivors of a migrant shipwreck to a hospital in Nador, northern Morocco, Monday. | ARRIFINO / VIA AP

, , , , , ,