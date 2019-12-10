National / Politics

Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to visit Moscow next week for talks on peace treaty

Kyodo

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday he will make a five-day trip to Moscow next week to hold peace treaty talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The trip from Dec. 17 will be Motegi’s first visit to Russia since a September Cabinet reshuffle in which he was made Japan’s lead negotiator in a territorial row between the two countries.

The two men last met on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign ministers’ gathering in Nagoya in November.

The two countries have been unable to sign a formal peace treaty more than 70 years after the end of World War II, with a dispute unresolved over the sovereignty of a group of Russian-held islands lying off the northeastern coast of Hokkaido.

Tokyo claims the Soviet Union illegally seized the islands — called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia — after Japan’s surrender in the war on Aug. 15, 1945, while Moscow argues they were acquired legitimately.

In November 2018, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to step up efforts to resolve the dispute based on a 1956 joint declaration that mentions Moscow returning two of the four islands: Shikotan Island and the Habomai islet group.

But Russia has recently taken a more hard-line stance, dimming the chances that such a compromise can be reached any time soon.

At a news conference, Motegi said his upcoming talks with Lavrov would be the “start of negotiations in earnest to resolve the territorial issue and sign the peace treaty based on the 1956 joint statement.”

He added he will also meet with Maxim Oreshkin, Russia’s minister of economic development, to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries.

Motegi’s trip to Moscow will be preceded by a visit to Sri Lanka from Thursday followed by a stop in Madrid from Saturday to attend a ministerial conference among representatives from Asian and European countries.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Shoichi Sakaki (center), president of Broadlink Co., speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Monday.
Hard disk theft suspect in Kanagawa data leak had posted 3,900 similar devices for sale
A man suspected of fraudulently obtaining hard drives containing data managed by the Kanagawa Prefectural Government has posted over 7,800 items, including over 3,900 hard disks, for sale online...
Members of environmental groups stage a protest near the venue of a U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP25, in Madrid on Thursday, calling for Japan to abolish coal-fired power generation.
Japan to keep pushing coal in developing world despite criticism
Japan will continue providing backing to new coal-fired power projects in developing countries, a government source said Monday, despite international efforts to move away from fossil fuels that ar...
On Dec. 14, 1959, Korean residents of Japan depart for North Korea from a port in Niigata Prefecture under a repatriation and resettlement program.
Sixty years on, 'returnees' to North Korea from Japan increasingly forgotten
The plight of "returnees" to North Korea from Japan is increasingly forgotten nearly 60 years after Tokyo and Pyongyang jointly launched a resettlement project for ethnic Koreans living in Japan. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (right) shakes hands with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, before a meeting held in Nagoya on Nov. 22 on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign ministers' gathering. | POOL / VIA KYODO

, , , , ,