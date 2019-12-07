Elon Musk's defamation win may reset U.S. legal landscape for social media

Elon Musk’s daring has left its mark on electric cars and rockets, and now experts say the entrepreneur may have reshaped U.S. defamation law with his willingness to defend an off-the-cuff tweet in a high-stakes trial.

The victory by Tesla Inc.’s outspoken chief executive over a Twitter message describing a British cave explorer as “pedo guy” has raised the bar for what amounts to libel online, according to some legal experts.

Vernon Unsworth, who participated in the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped for weeks in a Thailand cave last year, had sought $190 million in damages for the shame and humiliation caused by Musk, whom his lawyer called a “billionaire bully.”

It took less than an hour for an eight-person jury in Los Angeles federal court to reject Unsworth’s claim after a four-day trial.

Musk — who deleted the tweet and later apologized for it — had asserted the expression was nothing more than a flippant insult that meant “creepy old man,” not pedophile.

He defended his comments as trivial taunts on a social media platform that everyone views as a realm of unfiltered opinion — which is protected as free speech — rather than statements of fact.

Unsworth, had belittled Musk’s contribution to the rescue — a miniature sub his engineers built that was never used — as ineffective and nothing more than a “PR stunt.” He further earned the ire of the tech whiz by suggesting Musk stick the sub “where it hurts.”

Jury foreman Joshua Jones said the panel decided Unsworth’s lawyers failed to prove their case. He said they spent too much time trying to appeal to jurors’ emotions and not concentrating on the evidence.

Chip Babcock, a lawyer who defends against defamation lawsuits, said, “I think this verdict reflects that there is a feeling that internet tweets and chats are more like casual conversation whether you call it opinion or rhetoric or hyperbole and should not be punished in a lawsuit.”

Several other attorneys who specialize in defamation cases privately expressed surprise at the outcome of what they viewed as a strong case for the cave diver. They attributed it to Musk’s fame and the perceived youthfulness of the jury.

But they also agreed it would shift the American legal landscape, undercutting cases that would have seemed viable before the trial while defendants would use it to try to reduce possible settlement values.

Musk’s court papers cast his comments as part of the rough-and-tumble world of Twitter, which encourages emotional outbursts that no one takes seriously.

Mark Sableman, a lawyer who defends defamation cases, said the freewheeling nature of social media has inevitably changed the understanding of language and what amounts to defamatory factual statements, versus opinion.

“I think defendants in modern defamation cases are likely to point to the vitriolic no-holds-barred nature of modern social media, cable TV and political discourse in contending that many words and accusations formerly considered defamatory are now understood only as mere opinions, not factual assertions,” he said.

In general, to prove libel, the written form of defamation, someone must show the existence of a false statement, which defendants often try to present as opinion. The plaintiff also must show it was published to a third party, it was negligent and it caused harm.

“While there is more leeway and more hyperbole online and in social media in general, courts never really accepted that argument that social media is a libel-free zone,” said Lyrissa Lidsky, a professor who specializes in defamation at the University of Missouri School of Law.

In recent years, judges have been wrestling with social media comments and whether to consider them factual statements or protected opinions.

U.S. President Donald Trump, singer and actress Courtney Love and actor James Woods have all been embroiled in multiple libel lawsuits over tweets, with mixed results.

Trump has had success casting Twitter as a place where combatants trade demeaning messages that users understand are not defamatory statements of fact.

Judge James Otero in Los Angeles dismissed a case against the president for a tweet blasting as a “total con job” a claim by adult film actress Stormy Daniels that she was threatened for speaking about an alleged affair with Trump. Otero described the message as “rhetorical hyperbole,” fired off with an incredulous tone that no reasonable person would take as factual statement.

Unsworth’s attorney, Lin Wood, warned that social media are “tearing at the fabric of society” and the Musk verdict would worsen that trend. “It is now said by this jury that insults are completely open season,” he said. “Everyone should be concerned about their reputations.”