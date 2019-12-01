Tourists visit the remains of Shuri Castle in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday, a month after a fire burned it down. | KYODO

National

Donations for rebuilding Okinawa's fire-ravaged Shuri Castle top ¥1.2 billion

JIJI

NAHA, OKINAWA PREF. – Donations to Okinawa Prefecture and its capital Naha to help rebuild Shuri Castle surpassed ¥1.2 billion about a month after fire ravaged the UNESCO World Heritage site.

How to use the financial contributions has yet to be decided, however, as the central government plans to take the initiative in rebuilding the historic structure, which stood in Naha.

The Okinawa Prefectural Government has set up an office under the direct supervision of Gov. Denny Tamaki to discuss how to make use of the funds. Tamaki has said his government plans to hold discussions with the state.

On Nov. 1, the day after the fire, the Naha Municipal Government started accepting donations on Furusato Choice, a portal site for the furusato nozei, or hometown donation system. As of Saturday, the amount of donations there had surpassed ¥800 million. Combined with the donations to the prefectural government, the total stood at about ¥1.203 billion.

Junior and senior high school students on school excursions have visited the prefectural government office almost every day to provide donations.

On Friday, students from Honjo-Daiichi High School in Saitama Prefecture came to the office to hand in donations. “We hope it (the money) will help the reconstruction, if only slightly,” said Hana Sato, 17.

Tamaki hopes to draw up a reconstruction plan for Shuri Castle in May 2022, the 50th anniversary of Okinawa’s reversion to Japanese control after World War II.

He has also set up a reconstruction strategy team to compile a road map for the reconstruction of the castle.

On how the donations should be used, Tamaki has only said his government will make it clear while discussing role-sharing with the central government.

Tamaki plans to attend a central government ministerial meeting on Shuri Castle slated for Monday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Stronger penalties for drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel took effect in Japan on Sunday.
Tougher penalties for smartphone use while driving take effect in Japan
Stronger penalties for using mobile phones behind the wheel took effect Sunday in the wake of an outcry from families who have lost loved ones in traffic accidents caused by such drivers.
Protesters take part in a march in the city of Osaka on Friday, during which they urged the government to take steps to mitigate climate change. The event was part of a worldwide climate strike held the same day, a run-up to the COP 25 climate conference which begins in Madrid on Monday.
'Coal Japan' threatens to displace 'Cool Japan' as U.N. climate conference set to kick off in Madrid
As international public concern over the increasingly dire climate crisis grows, most notably among the world's youth, a key United Nations climate change conference kicks off in Madrid on Monday. ...
Reuters employee Mayuko Baba displays her commemorative photo of Pope John Paul II with her at the Vatican, taken in 1989 during her trip as a Sophia University student, at her office in Tokyo on Nov. 22.
Seeing without sight: A second encounter with a pope
When Pope Francis came through Tokyo last week, I got the chance to see my second pontiff and was surprised with a second blessing — both humbling but also very different experiences. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tourists visit the remains of Shuri Castle in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday, a month after a fire burned it down. | KYODO

, ,