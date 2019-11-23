National / Crime & Legal

Police arrest 35-year-man after missing Osaka girl, 12, is found in Tochigi Prefecture

Kyodo

OSAKA – A 12-year-girl in Osaka, who had been missing for a week, was taken into policy custody in Tochigi Prefecture after she ran away from a man whom she claims had kidnapped her and confined her at his home. She didn’t appear to have sustained any injuries.

Police later arrested Hitoshi Ito, 35, an unemployed man of Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, for allegedly kidnapping a minor. Investigators also took a 15-year-old girl into custody after they found her at Ito’s home.

Police believe the 12-year-old girl, who liked to play games online and communicated with her friends via Twitter, became acquainted with Ito via social media.

“I didn’t intend to kidnap her,” Ito was quoted as saying by police.

According to investigative sources, the girl showed up at a police box in Oyama, some 430 km from her home in Osaka’s Sumiyoshi Ward at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. When Ito came out of his home later in the day, police asked him to voluntarily come in for questioning. He was subsequently arrested.

The girl had been living with her mother, older sister and brother. On Nov. 17, she had breakfast with her mother at around 7 a.m. but when her mother woke after a nap at 11 a.m., she was gone. Her siblings didn’t realize she was gone, either.

Her mother tried to call her on her cell phone just after 11 a.m. but couldn’t reach her since it was switched off, and text messages sent by her mom went unread.

Her mother reported to police around 10 p.m. and on Tuesday police released a photo of her. A total of some 360 police officers were searching for her whereabouts.

Before the girl went missing, she had confided to people she was acquainted with that she hated school and also her home.

A reporter speaks into the camera in front of a police box in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, on Saturday after a 12-year-old girl from Osaka, who had been missing for a week, turned up there. The man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor. The two met through social media. | KYODO

