Education minister Koichi Hagiuda speaks at a news conference held at the ministry on Nov. 1 about postponing the launch of private-sector English proficiency tests for the standardized university entrance exam. | KYODO

National

University entrance exam to focus only on English reading and listening skills

Kyodo

The standardized university entrance exam will test only English reading and listening skills in the 2020 academic year beginning in April, while placing more emphasis on listening than current exams, the government-backed exam-setter said Friday.

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations will stick to its plan of focusing on the two skills, details of which were released in June, even though the launch of private-sector English proficiency tests has been postponed.

In June, the center said it will eliminate exam questions aimed at indirectly gauging writing and speaking skills in line with the introduction of private-sector tests which check reading, listening, writing and speaking skills.

Since the government decided to delay the launch of the new program until around the 2024 academic year, the center has been studying whether it needs to revise the content in its English-language component of the exam.

For the 2021 academic year, the center will present its exam coverage plan around next June.

In the new exam, questions indirectly testing speaking and writing levels via pronunciation, accent and sentence arrangements will be eliminated as previously planned, according to the center.

The score for the existing standardized exam totals 250 points, comprised of 200 points for written parts and 50 points for listening. The score for the new exam will total 200 points, broken into 100 points for reading and 100 points for listening.

The introduction of private-sector English proficiency tests was delayed earlier this month following a gaffe made by education minister Koichi Hagiuda.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A Vietnamese man studying in Nagoya says he is refraining from applying for a working visa, fearing the application might be rejected as he has worked over the legal limit for students in his part-time job.
Foreign students in Japan hold back on applying for newly created visas due to past illegal overwork
Many foreign students in Nagoya have recently been found to be reluctant to apply for newly created visas intended to bring more workers from abroad, fearing their applications might not be acce...
Image Not Available
Hokkaido University professor held over spying released by China
A Hokkaido University professor who was arrested in China on suspicion of spying has been released, the government said Friday. The professor has already returned to Japan, Chief Cabinet Secreta...
Supporters of a bill enabling compensation to be paid to family members of former leprosy patients bow as they watch it pass uncontested in the Upper House on Friday.
Law enabling compensation for families of leprosy sufferers passes uncontested in Japan's Upper H...
Japan on Friday enacted a law enabling compensation payments of up to ¥1.8 million to be made to family members of leprosy sufferers who experienced discrimination and prejudice under the c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Education minister Koichi Hagiuda speaks at a news conference held at the ministry on Nov. 1 about postponing the launch of private-sector English proficiency tests for the standardized university entrance exam. | KYODO

, , , ,