Toyota first-half net profit up 2.6% on sales and cost cuts to hit new record

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday its group net profit in the April-September period rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier to a record ¥1.27 trillion ($11 billion), helped by robust global vehicle sales.

Japan’s largest automaker said its consolidated operating profit increased 11.3 percent to ¥1.40 trillion, as group sales grew 4.2 percent to a record ¥15.29 trillion on brisk sales in Japan, North America and Europe.

For the year to March 2020, Toyota maintained its earnings outlook, expecting a group net profit of ¥2.15 trillion, up 14.2 percent.

The company also kept its group operating profit outlook at ¥2.40 trillion, down 2.7 percent, and its sales projection at ¥29.50 trillion, down 2.4 percent.

Factors including cost reductions and marketing helped outweigh negative impacts from foreign currency exchange rates, contributing to a 11.3 percent rise in operating profit, or ¥1.40 trillion for the six months to September, Toyota said in a statement.

The firm assumed foreign exchange rates at ¥107 to the dollar, compared with ¥106 to the dollar in the previous estimate.

Toyota also announced it would buy up to 34 million of its own stock, or 1.19 percent of its outstanding shares, for up to ¥200 billion by the end of the current business year.

“Toyota is enjoying steady global sales although competition is intensifying in the global auto market,” Satoru Takada, auto analyst at research and consulting firm TIW, said ahead of the report.

“Demand for hybrid cars — Toyota’s strength — remains strong as electric cars are still in a transition period,” he said.

However, Japan-U.S. trade negotiations “remain a potential threat to Japanese carmakers,” he warned, adding that “protectionism appears to likely remain unchanged in the U.S. even if the Democrats win the presidency.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has threatened to impose tariffs on Japanese cars imported to the American market.