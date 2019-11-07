A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show on Oct. 24. | REUTERS

Business / Corporate

Toyota first-half net profit up 2.6% on sales and cost cuts to hit new record

Kyodo, AFP-JIJI

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday its group net profit in the April-September period rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier to a record ¥1.27 trillion ($11 billion), helped by robust global vehicle sales.

Japan’s largest automaker said its consolidated operating profit increased 11.3 percent to ¥1.40 trillion, as group sales grew 4.2 percent to a record ¥15.29 trillion on brisk sales in Japan, North America and Europe.

For the year to March 2020, Toyota maintained its earnings outlook, expecting a group net profit of ¥2.15 trillion, up 14.2 percent.

The company also kept its group operating profit outlook at ¥2.40 trillion, down 2.7 percent, and its sales projection at ¥29.50 trillion, down 2.4 percent.

Factors including cost reductions and marketing helped outweigh negative impacts from foreign currency exchange rates, contributing to a 11.3 percent rise in operating profit, or ¥1.40 trillion for the six months to September, Toyota said in a statement.

The firm assumed foreign exchange rates at ¥107 to the dollar, compared with ¥106 to the dollar in the previous estimate.

Toyota also announced it would buy up to 34 million of its own stock, or 1.19 percent of its outstanding shares, for up to ¥200 billion by the end of the current business year.

“Toyota is enjoying steady global sales although competition is intensifying in the global auto market,” Satoru Takada, auto analyst at research and consulting firm TIW, said ahead of the report.

“Demand for hybrid cars — Toyota’s strength — remains strong as electric cars are still in a transition period,” he said.

However, Japan-U.S. trade negotiations “remain a potential threat to Japanese carmakers,” he warned, adding that “protectionism appears to likely remain unchanged in the U.S. even if the Democrats win the presidency.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has threatened to impose tariffs on Japanese cars imported to the American market.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

HP and Xerox are struggling as waning use of home and office printing and copying blunts their most profitable businesses.
HP confirms Xerox made takeover offer as both struggle with shrinking markets
HP Inc. has confirmed that Xerox Holdings Corp. made a takeover offer — a potential deal between two iconic names that would reshape the printing industry. "We have had conversations with Xerox ...
A visitor takes a photo with characters from the popular Japanese anime "My Neighbor Totoro" in September in Jakarta. Netflix Inc. is now introducing more Japanese anime works to lure fans from outside Japan.
Netflix bets on Japanese anime to battle Disney and Apple in streaming wars
As Netflix Inc. prepares for a bruising battle against the Walt Disney Co. and Apple Inc. for streaming subscribers, it's playing a card that may deliver enough of an edge to fend them off in Asia:...
One-quarter of the plastic in the bottles of Procter & Gamble Japan's Joy Ocean Plastic will be made of recycled marine waste.
In a first for Japan, dish liquid's bottles to use recycled marine plastic
Procter & Gamble Japan K.K. will release a dishwashing liquid in a bottle made from marine plastic waste collected from the coast of Nagasaki Prefecture. Joy Ocean Plastic will be the nation...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show on Oct. 24. | REUTERS

, ,