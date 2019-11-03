Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, wave Sunday at Haneda airport before departing for Bangkok to attend ASEAN-related meetings. At one, he will discuss the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade agreement. | KYODO

National / Politics

Abe leaves for Thailand to attend ASEAN-related summits

Kyodo, JIJI

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Japan on Sunday for a three-day visit to Thailand to attend a series of summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, expecting progress in negotiations for an Asia-wide free trade deal.

However, 16 Asian and Oceanian countries have already decided to delay the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade agreement until next year.

The countries, including the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus Japan, China and India, originally hoped to strike the deal by yearend.

The 16 countries “are committed to sign RCEP agreement in Vietnam,” where next year’s talks are set to take place, according to a draft of a joint statement. The statement will be released after an RCEP summit near Bangkok on Monday.

The draft showed that one of the six non-ASEAN countries has some reservations about the RCEP deal. An ASEAN source indicated that the country in question is India.

“The few outstanding bilateral issues will be resolved by February 2020,” the draft also said.

RCEP negotiations hit a snag as the year-end deadline approaches. India has grown wary of an expected influx of goods from China, with which the South Asian country runs a massive trade deficit.

On the sidelines of the multilateral gatherings in Bangkok, Abe is expected to hold bilateral talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and other leaders.

Speaking to reporters prior to his departure from Tokyo’s Haneda airport, Abe vowed to push for advancing the RCEP talks, saying, “Japan will continue to lead negotiations so as to create an economic zone based on free and fair rules.”

The RCEP members, meanwhile, will be joined by the United States and Russia at the East Asia Summit (EAS). They will likely exchange views on regional issues, including conflicting territorial claims in the South China Sea between China and some ASEAN members.

U.S. President Donald Trump will skip the EAS, with national security adviser Robert O’Brien representing the United States. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will represent Moscow at the meeting.

In a meeting with the ASEAN countries as well as China and South Korea on Monday, Abe will seek to confirm their cooperation in dealing with North Korea, which has continued to conduct ballistic missile tests.

Abe said he will “strongly urge” other leaders to enforce U.N. sanctions on North Korea in a concerted effort with the international community to compel Pyongyang to give up its nuclear and missile programs.

Also on Monday, Abe is expected to have bilateral meetings with other leaders including Li, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Together with Indonesia and the Philippines, ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

Abe and Li are expected to confirm they will work together to realize a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Japan next spring.

Abe has no plans to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in amid soured bilateral ties over the issues of wartime compensation and trade policy, according to a Japanese government official.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Nobukatsu Fujioka (center), a former professor at University Tokyo, speaks during a news conference Thursday in Kawasaki on "Shusenjo: The Main Battleground of The Comfort Women Issue," a controversial film on Japanese wartime brothels.
Japan film festival backtracks on scrapping of 'comfort women' movie screening
A film festival in suburban Tokyo will show a documentary on the highly controversial issue of Japan's wartime military brothels, organizers said Sunday after coming under fire for dropping the mov...
Masaki Sashima, head of the Urahoro branch of the Ainu Association of Hokkaido, attends a news conference in Kushiro, Hokkaido, on Friday.
Hokkaido association sues University of Tokyo to have Ainu remains returned
A branch of the Ainu indigenous people's association in Hokkaido has filed a lawsuit against the University of Tokyo, seeking the return of Ainu remains stored at the university. In the s...
Former United States Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, shown in Cairo in July 2012, is among 136 foreign people who will be recognized in this year's autumn decorations for notable contributions to relations with Japan.
Ex-U.S. defense chief Leon Panetta among 136 to be decorated by Japanese government
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian are among 136 people recognized in this year's autumn decorations for notable contributions to relations wi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, wave Sunday at Haneda airport before departing for Bangkok to attend ASEAN-related meetings. At one, he will discuss the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade agreement. | KYODO

, , , ,