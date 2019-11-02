Volcano erupts on island in Kagoshima Prefecture

Io-dake volcano, on the island of Satsuma Iojima in Kagoshima Prefecture, erupted at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, the Meteorological Agency said.

The eruption shot plumes of smoke and ash more than 1,000 meters above the crater, and a small amount of ash may fall on the nearby village of Mishima during the night.

The agency has raised the alert level to 2 on a scale of 5 and urged people not to approach the volcano’s crater.

The Kagoshima Prefectural Police and Mishima officials said they have not so fa confirmed any injures among local residents.