Volcano erupts on island in Kagoshima Prefecture

Io-dake volcano, on the island of Satsuma Iojima in Kagoshima Prefecture, erupted at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, the Meteorological Agency said.
The eruption shot plumes of smoke and ash more than 1,000 meters above the crater, and a small amount of ash may fall on the nearby village of Mishima during the night.
The agency has raised the alert level to 2 on a scale of 5 and urged people not to approach the volcano’s crater.
The Kagoshima Prefectural Police and Mishima officials said they have not so fa confirmed any injures among local residents.
