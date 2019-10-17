Business / Corporate

Former Google vice president Yoky Matsuoka joins Panasonic executive team

Kyodo

OSAKA – Panasonic Corp. said Thursday it had appointed Yoky Matsuoka, Google LLC’s former vice president and an expert on software and robotics, as a fellow with the electronics maker’s executive team, tasking her to drive innovation.

Matsuoka, 48, “brings world-leading technical expertise and consumer product development to Panasonic. With such a wealth of experience and knowledge, Yoky will lead the creation of new products and services beyond the existing business and organization,” it said.

She will be based in Silicon Valley, the company added. Matsuoka formerly led Google’s smart home division, known as Google Nest, as chief technical officer, and worked for Apple Inc.

The appointment of Matsuoka, effective Thursday, is the latest in Panasonic’s efforts to bring in diverse personnel as it hopes to shift from its traditional business model based on hardware sales.

Panasonic hired Eiichi Katayama, former Merrill Lynch Japan Securities Co. electronics analyst, and Wataru Baba, former vice president at the Japan unit of German software maker SAP SE, as members of its management team in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar inches up above ¥108.80 in Tokyo
The dollar rose modestly to top ¥108.80 in Tokyo trading Thursday amid lingering optimism over a Brexit deal between the U.K. and the European Union. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.83-84, u...
A Nissan Motor Co. executive says that if a "no-deal" results in 10 percent duties on vehicles exported from the U.K. to the EU, it will create an enormous problem for the firm's European operations.
Amid Brexit chaos, abandoning U.K. operations no simple task for Japanese firms
With the deadline for the U.K.'s withdrawal from the European Union fast approaching, the question for Japanese manufacturers and other businesses with operations there is not as simple as whether ...
Ren Zhengfei, chief executive and founder of Huawei Technologies Co., speaks during an interview at the firm's headquarters on Wednesday in Shenzhen, southern China.
Huawei CEO voices hopes for cooperation with Japan amid U.S. dispute
Ren Zhengfei, chief executive and founder of Huawei Technologies Co., expressed strong hope on Wednesday for cooperation with Japan, as the Chinese tech giant faces severe challenges in a prolon...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoky Matsuoka | PANASONIC / VIA KYODO

, ,