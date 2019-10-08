A prototype of a Central Japan Railway Co. maglev train is unveiled to the media at the railway operator's experimental laboratory in Tsuru, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Thursday. | KYODO

National

Three workers burned while inspecting under-development maglev train in central Japan

Kyodo

KOFU, YAMANASHI PREF. – Three people sustained burns Monday during inspection work on a maglev train line under development in Yamanashi Prefecture, police said.

An unexpected combustion took place on the train at around 4:05 p.m., igniting the clothes of three nearby workers before the fire was quickly put out, the police said. Two of the workers — a 31-year-old and 29-year-old — sustained severe burns.

According to Central Japan Railway Co., the three were caught in an eruption of sparks from a circuit breaker device.

The 42.8-kilometer experimental line in Yamanashi Prefecture will be part of the Tokyo-Osaka high-speed maglev train line. Ahead of full services between Tokyo and Osaka, JR Central aims to start operations of the maglev train between Tokyo and Nagoya in 2027 with a top speed of 500 kph.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A screen shot taken Tuesday from the Meteorological Agency website shows that Typhoon Hagibis, this year's 19th, could hit a wide swath of Japan during the upcoming three-day weekend.
Extremely large typhoon draws bead on Japan, could hit main islands this weekend
The extremely large Typhoon Hagibis is gaining force over the Pacific south of Japan and is forecast to approach the main islands of Kyushu, Shikoku and Honshu during the upcoming three-day week...
Japan Airlines aircraft are parked at Haneda Airport in Tokyo in May.
Japan Airlines faces second government reprimand over drinking by pilots
The transport ministry will issue a second business improvement order against Japan Airlines Co. after a series of drinking incidents involving its pilots, ministry sources said Tuesday. It is r...
The Taipei Zoo has received four naturally formed marimo moss balls on loan from the city of Kushiro, Hokkaido.
Gift of good luck: Japan loans rare marimo moss balls to Taiwan
The Taipei Zoo has received four rare, naturally formed marimo moss balls on loan from the city of Kushiro, Hokkaido, in Japan's first such arrangement through cooperative conservation pro...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A prototype of a Central Japan Railway Co. maglev train is unveiled to the media at the railway operator's experimental laboratory in Tsuru, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Thursday. | KYODO

, , , ,