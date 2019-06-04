Sayragul Sauytbay (left), her husband, Uali Sylam, and their two children prepared to depart Sunday from an airport in Almaty, bound for Sweden. | AIMAN UMAROVA / VIA AP

Asia Pacific / Social Issues

Woman who told of Chinese internment camps headed for asylum in Sweden

AP

MOSCOW - The lawyer for a Chinese woman who attracted international attention after she fled to Kazakhstan and spoke publicly about working in Chinese internment camps says his client has left for Sweden, where she expects to get political asylum.

Sayragul Sauytbay had been in Kazakhstan for more than a year, though authorities in the Central Asian country refused to grant her asylum.

Lawyer Aiman Umarova told The Associated Press that Sauytbay, an ethnic Kazakh, was issued an alien’s passport by Sweden. Umarova said Sauytbay and her husband and two children, who are Kazakh citizens, flew out of Kazakhstan’s principal city, Almaty, on Monday.

An estimated 1 million Muslim Uighurs, Kazakhs and other minorities are believed to be held in Chinese internment camps.

Sauytbay testified last year that she was forced to work in an indoctrination camp. She had been tried for illegally crossing into Kazakhstan and given a six-month suspended sentence.

China has denied the existence of re-education camps but has on occasion said authorities provide vocational training to minor criminals in the region. The internment camps have drawn criticism from the U.S. and a U.N. panel.

The case highlights the delicate position that Kazakhstan finds itself at a time of growing reliance on Chinese investment as well as mounting pressure from the public to protect fellow Kazakhs in China’s western regions.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has played an increasingly prominent role in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature, trillion-dollar foreign policy and infrastructure project known as the Belt and Road Initiative, with the transit hub of Khorgos playing a key role for the movement of goods.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A ScanEagle drone is shown during an Insitu customer event in Mazagon, Spain, in 2018,
U.S. to sell 34 surveillance drones to allies in South China Sea region
The Trump administration has moved ahead with a surveillance drone sale to four U.S. allies in the South China Sea region as acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Washington will no longer...
Police patrol and secure Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Monday. China will mark 30 years since the Tiananmen crackdown on June 4, 1989.
Silence, suppression in China on 30th Tiananmen anniversary
China is set to mark 30 years since the deadly Tiananmen crackdown with a wall of silence on Tuesday after arresting activists and tightening internet censorship ahead of the politically sensitive ...
A member of the Anti-Extradition Bill Coalition holds a placard saying "No China extradition" in Japanese during a news conference in Hong Kong on Sunday.
Hong Kong proposes safeguards to extradition law amendments
Hong Kong's government said Monday it is willing to raise the threshold for extraditing criminal suspects amid widespread concerns over moves seen as eroding the territory's independent legal sy...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sayragul Sauytbay (left), her husband, Uali Sylam, and their two children prepared to depart Sunday from an airport in Almaty, bound for Sweden. | AIMAN UMAROVA / VIA AP

, , , , , ,