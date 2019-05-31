Yusen Logistics starts liquor export agency service as world gets a taste for sake

Japanese transportation and warehouse operator Yusen Logistics Co., a unit of Nippon Yusen K.K., said Thursday that it has started a liquor export agency service.

The company aims to meet growing demand for sake and other Japanese alcoholic beverages in Asia, including China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore, as well as the United States.

Yusen Loginet Co., a Yusen Logistics unit, will collect products directly from breweries and others for export to overseas customers. It will shoulder the costs of the products temporarily on behalf of customers.

Japan’s sake exports totaled some ¥22.2 billion in 2018, rising for the ninth consecutive year on the back of the popularity of washoku (Japanese cuisine), according to the agriculture ministry.