Nearly 60% back new rule limiting value of return gifts handed out in hometown tax donation program: survey

A Jiji Press survey has found that 58.4 percent of respondents are supportive of a new rule limiting the value of return gifts handed out under Japan’s furusato nōzei (hometown tax donation) system to local products worth 30 percent or less of the value of donations.

The proportion of opponents of the rule, which will come into force next month, came to 28.2 percent, according to the survey, conducted on 2,000 people aged 18 or over across the country in an interview format. Valid responses came from 62.8 percent.

Under the system, people can make donations to prefectures or municipalities of their choice, which do not necessarily have to be their hometowns. Donors can get tax breaks and, usually, return gifts from the recipient local governments.

However, some local governments have been handing out expensive gifts, triggering overheated competition among them for donations.

Given the situation, the internal affairs ministry has set up a new framework including the new rule on return gifts. However, it decided to exclude from the program four municipalities — Izumisano in Osaka Prefecture, Oyama in Shizuoka Prefecture, Koya in Wakayama Prefecture and Miyaki in Saga Prefecture — because they attracted donors with overly generous return gifts after collecting large amounts of donations.

Of the supporters of the new rule, 67.3 percent said that offering expensive return gifts deviates from the purpose of the program. More than 40 percent said it is inappropriate for only some local governments to collect massive amounts of donations on the back of expensive return gifts.

Among the opponents, 39.8 percent said that local governments should be given discretion on the choice of return gifts.

Of all respondents, the proportion of those who have and have not used the system came to 11.9 percent and 87.9 percent, respectively.

In the survey, 9.9 percent said they plan to continue donating after the introduction of the new rule while 62.8 percent said they will continue not using it.