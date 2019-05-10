Business / Corporate

Honda N-Box ranked top-selling car for 20th month in row

JIJI

Honda Motor Co.’s N-Box minivehicle topped Japan’s new-vehicle sales rankings for the 20th consecutive month in April, industry data showed Friday.

The N-Box, however, saw sales fall 2.5 percent from a year before to 19,396 units.

The top three in the listing were all minivehicles, with engine displacements of up to 660 cc.

Ranked second was Suzuki Motor Corp.’s Spacia, with sales of 14,529 units, up 18.7 percent, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co.’s Tanto, with sales of 11,628 units, up 13.2 percent.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s Prius hybrid, which was partially revamped late last year, rose to the fourth spot from eighth place the preceding month, with sales of 11,059 units, up 31.9 percent.

The sales rankings were based on data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

