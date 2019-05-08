Tokyo stocks open sharply lower as U.S.-China trade war fears grow

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday, tracking losses on global markets as fears about a U.S.-China trade war reignited.

Tokyo stocks broadly succumbed to selling, as investors were disheartened by the Dow Jones industrial average’s overnight dive of over 400 points that reflected growing concern about U.S.-China trade tensions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.49 percent, or 326.88 points, to 21,596.84 in early trading, while the broader Topix index was down 1.31 percent, or 20.96 points, at 1,578.88.

“The Japanese stocks market is seen dominated by sell orders on worries over the U.S.-China trade war,” Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

Investors were also closely watching corporate earnings reports, analysts said.

The dollar fetched ¥110.10 in early trade, against ¥110.25 in New York late Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Toyota Motor Corp. was down 1.42 percent at ¥6,727 ahead of its full-year earnings report due later in the day during trading hours, while rival Honda Motor Co. was down 1.03 percent at ¥3,045 ahead of its results, due after the close.

Panasonic Corp. was down 1.18 percent at ¥989.8 ahead of its earnings report due Thursday.

Market heavyweight Fast Retailing, the operator of retailer Uniqlo, was down 1.32 percent at ¥62,460.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 1.8 percent at 25,965.09.

The yen’s strengthening against the dollar on the foreign exchange market also weighed on Tokyo equities, brokers said.