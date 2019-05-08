Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan points to Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford as they arrive to testify before a House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on the Department of Defense — FY2020 Budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington May 1. | REUTERS

U.S. official: Intel indicates Iran moved missiles by boat near Persian gulf

WASHINGTON - A U.S. official says intelligence information that prompted the Pentagon to send an aircraft carrier and Air Force bombers to the Middle East included indications that Iran had moved short-range ballistic missiles aboard boats in or near the Persian Gulf.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive information.

The official says the movement of missiles was among a wider range of troubling intelligence information that led to the decision announced Sunday to speed up the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group from the Mediterranean Sea to the Middle East.

At the Pentagon, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told reporters the U.S. was being “very prudent and very measured” in its approach to perceived Iranian threats.

