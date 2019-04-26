Abandoned homes as a proportion of total housing stock in Japan hit a record high of 13.6 percent, up 0.1 point from the previous survey five years earlier. | GETTY IMAGES

National

Number of abandoned homes in Japan edges up to record high of nearly 8.5 million

Kyodo

The number of abandoned homes hit a record high of 8.46 million as of Oct. 1, rising by 260,000 over five years, government data showed Friday.

Abandoned homes as a proportion of total housing stock also hit a record high at 13.6 percent, up 0.1 point from the previous survey five years earlier.

The total number of homes in Japan increased by 1.8 million to 62.4 million, of which 53.7 million were occupied, up 1.6 million from the previous survey, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry said.

Yamanashi Prefecture had the highest proportion of abandoned homes at 21.3 percent, followed by Wakayama Prefecture at 20.3 percent.

The prefectures with the lowest proportions of vacant homes were Saitama and Okinawa.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

India-born Puranik Yogendra, backed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, makes a speech in front of Nishikasai Station in Edogawa Ward, Tokyo, on April 19.
On the Tokyo election trail: Foreign-born candidates discuss challenges and prejudice
In a nation where there are few foreign-born politicians in local assemblies or in the Diet, the sight of a candidate openly touting his or her foreign background through loudspeakers on the cam...
Ichiro Ozawa (left), co-leader of the Liberal Party, and Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, hold a news conference to announce their merger on Friday in Tokyo. 
Democratic Party for the People, Japan's second-largest opposition force, absorbs Ozawa's Liberals
The second-largest opposition party, the Democratic Party for the People, on Friday absorbed a smaller opposition party in an attempt to bolster its strength ahead of an Upper House election this s...
Ministers attend a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo.
NPO seeking open government finds that some Japan ministers' schedules were swiftly binned
Records of Cabinet ministers' schedules, including details of their meetings, were discarded a very short period of time after or even on the day they were created, it has been learned. The reve...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Abandoned homes as a proportion of total housing stock in Japan hit a record high of 13.6 percent, up 0.1 point from the previous survey five years earlier. | GETTY IMAGES

, , , , , ,