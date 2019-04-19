Huge protest crowds seen massing again outside Sudan army HQ

Huge crowds of protesters massed again Thursday outside Sudan’s army headquarters, determined to seek civilian rule one week after the military ousted veteran leader Omar al-Bashir, an AFP photographer said.

Every road leading to the protest site was full of people as throngs of demonstrators converged outside the complex in central Khartoum.

Protesters chanting “power to civilians, power to civilians” and “freedom, peace, justice” marched from several areas of the city towards the complex, a witness said.

“It’s extremely difficult to move closer to the protest site as there are hundreds and hundreds of people everywhere on roads leading to the complex,” a witness said.

The sit-in outside the army headquarters has been the epicenter of the protests for almost two weeks, but numbers had dwindled there in the days since Bashir was toppled.

Thursday’s rally was not convened by protest organizers who campaigned for four months against Bashir’s iron-fisted rule, but was a result of widespread calls by activists and individual demonstrators on social media networks.