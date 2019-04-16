A photo provided by the Meteorological Agency shows smoke rising following a small eruption on Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday. | KYODO

Small volcanic eruption observed on Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture

A small eruption was observed Tuesday evening on Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture, the weather agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The Meteorological Agency said that the eruption occurred at 6:28 p.m. The government had raised the alert level from 1 to 2 on Sunday.

The volcanic plume rose about 200 meters above the crater, the agency added.

The government set up a communication office in the crisis management center at the Prime Minister’s Office to monitor the situation.

Mount Aso is one of the largest active volcanoes in the world.

