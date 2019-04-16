A Boeing Co. 777-200 aircraft operated by Asiana Airlines Inc. lands at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

South Korea conglomerate to sell Asiana Airlines

Kyodo

SEOUL - A major South Korean conglomerate has decided to sell its controlling stake in Asiana Airlines Inc., the country’s second-largest carrier.

Kumho Industrial Co.’s decision to effectively put the carrier up for sale came after Kumho Asiana Group’s former chairman, Park Sam Koo of the founding family, stepped down in March over accounting issues at the heavily indebted group.

The conglomerate holds a 33.47 percent stake in the airline. The buyer has not yet been identified, but media reports say multiple South Korean conglomerates could be among the potential candidates to purchase the stake.

“We’ve come to a conclusion that selling Asiana Airlines would be the best way to recover trust from the market,” the group said in a statement Monday.

Trading in Asiana Airlines shares was suspended between March 22 and 25 after an auditing company failed to sign off on financial statements submitted by the carrier March 22, according to local media.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Takehiko Nakao, president of the Asian Development Bank, is interviewed by media outlets in Tokyo on Monday.
Asian Development Bank chief says Japan-backed lender to continue loans to China
The Asian Development Bank will keep lending billions of dollars to China, taking a different stance from the World Bank and its plans to reduce loans to the world's second-biggest economy, the ADB...
Toyota Motor Corp. unveils the C-HR electric SUV model at the International Automobile and Manufacturing Technology Exhibition in Shanghai on Tuesday.
Toyota unveils first electric SUVs at Shanghai motor show
Toyota Motor Corp. on Tuesday unveiled the first two electric SUV models it plans to mass market in China as a major auto show got underway in Shanghai showcasing the newest vehicles by the world's...
U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Foreign Minister Taro Kono hold talks in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Taro Kono asks U.K. counterpart Jeremy Hunt to ensure a smooth Brexit
In a meeting Tuesday in Tokyo with U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Minister Taro Kono expressed a "strong hope" that Britain will make a smooth exit from the European Union and avoid a ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Boeing Co. 777-200 aircraft operated by Asiana Airlines Inc. lands at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

, ,