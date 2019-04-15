An electric bus departs from Ogisawa Station in Omachi, Nagano Prefecture, on Monday as the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, which features massive snow walls, opened for this year's tourist season. | KYODO

National

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route featuring massive snow walls opens for season in Toyama

Kyodo

TOYAMA - A sightseeing route that includes massive walls of snow running through the Tateyama mountain range in central Japan opened Monday for this year’s tourist season.

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, which is closed for most of the winter, connects the town of Tateyama, in Toyama Prefecture, with the city of Omachi in Nagano Prefecture in the Northern Alps by bus and cable car.

The sightseeing route is open through Nov. 30 each year, and for a while after it opens in the spring visitors can witness the impressive volume of snow as they walk through the “Yuki no Otani,” or “large ravine of snow,” which is created after snow that fell during the winter is removed from the route.

Kansai Electric Power Co. said it has started using new battery-powered buses instead of trolley buses to run through one of the tunnels that form part of the sightseeing route.

The pathway for tourists walking below the snow walls, which this year extend up to 16 meters high on each side of the road, was closed Monday due to snowstorms.

Also on Monday buses linking Bijodaira, at an altitude of 977 meters, and Murodo terminal, at an altitude of 2,450 meters, both in Tateyama, did not run due to bad weather.

The operator of the route said it is aiming to attract 1 million visitors this year, an increase of around 20,000 from last year, as the number of foreign tourists in Japan continues to grow.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Hideto Onishi (center), celebrates with supporters on Sunday in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, after winning uncontested his fourth term as the mayor of the city. He was one of 27 mayors who won uncontested on Sunday.
Candidates nationwide kick off campaigns for unified local elections
Campaigns started Sunday for elections for 86 mayors and 294 city assemblies across the country, as well as 11 ward mayors and 20 ward assemblies in Tokyo, as part of unified local polls set for...
Tokyo is rapidly transforming into a "global standard" city as it prepares for the 2020 Olympics.
Preparations for 2020 Tokyo Olympics transforming capital into 'global standard' city
Foreign-language signs are increasingly common along streets, cashless payment is becoming available at more shops and restaurants and ashtrays are vanishing from public spaces. Change is afoot in ...
A joint study carried out by curry roux maker House Foods Corp. and a Kyoto University professor found that spices used in curries can curb inflammation in airway cells triggered by pollution-causing PM2.5 particles.
Joint study finds curry spices can suppress inflammation in airway cells caused by PM2.5 particles
Spices commonly used in curry may be able to curb inflammation caused by pollution-causing fine particles in the air, according to a joint study by Japanese curry roux maker House Foods Corp. an...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An electric bus departs from Ogisawa Station in Omachi, Nagano Prefecture, on Monday as the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, which features massive snow walls, opened for this year's tourist season. | KYODO

, , , , , ,