More swine fever cases confirmed in central Japan

The Aichi Prefectural Government said Friday that additional swine fever cases have been confirmed in Seto and Tahara in the prefecture.

The prefectural government will slaughter about 2,400 pigs kept at the farms.

Cases of swine fever had already been found in Toyota and Tahara in the prefecture in February, and another case was confirmed in Seto on Wednesday.

When the prefectural government checked the farm in Seto adjacent to the one where swine fever was detected on Wednesday, two pigs tested positive.

After receiving a report that pigs had died at the farm in Tahara on Thursday, the prefectural government conducted an on-site inspection and found nine pigs that tested positive for swine fever.

Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura told reporters that prefecture would “make every effort” to prevent a further spread of the disease and protect the farming industry.