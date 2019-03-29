National

More swine fever cases confirmed in central Japan

JIJI

NAGOYA - The Aichi Prefectural Government said Friday that additional swine fever cases have been confirmed in Seto and Tahara in the prefecture.

The prefectural government will slaughter about 2,400 pigs kept at the farms.

Cases of swine fever had already been found in Toyota and Tahara in the prefecture in February, and another case was confirmed in Seto on Wednesday.

When the prefectural government checked the farm in Seto adjacent to the one where swine fever was detected on Wednesday, two pigs tested positive.

After receiving a report that pigs had died at the farm in Tahara on Thursday, the prefectural government conducted an on-site inspection and found nine pigs that tested positive for swine fever.

Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura told reporters that prefecture would “make every effort” to prevent a further spread of the disease and protect the farming industry.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A group of foreign technical interns speak about abusive working conditions forced on them by employers during a news conference at the Diet in November.
Probe reveals 759 cases of suspected abuse of foreign trainees in Japan, and 171 deaths
A recent probe into Japanese firms using the state-sponsored Technical Intern Training Program to deal with acute labor shortages has revealed 759 cases of suspected abuse, including unpaid wages, ...
A 56-year-old man from Tokyo says he withdrew from society when he was 40, and could do little to take care of his parents —, both of whom died during that time.
613,000 in Japan aged 40 to 64 are recluses, says first government survey of hikikomori
About 613,000 people aged 40 to 64 are believed to fall into the category of recluses, who hide themselves away in their homes without working, the government's first survey on the age group showed...
Voters listen to a candidate's speech in the city of Osaka on Friday as campaigning kicks off for the nationwide local elections scheduled for next month.
Campaigns kick off across Japan for prefectural and metropolitan assembly elections
Campaigning began Friday across Japan for prefectural and major metropolitan assembly elections set for April 7, with economic policies, aging, population decline and assistance for the elderly ...

, , ,