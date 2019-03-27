The Metropolitan Police Department holds a disaster drill on the Edogawa river in July 2017. | KYODO

National

2.55 million Tokyoites would need to evacuate in event of major flood caused by super typhoon

JIJI, Kyodo

If a super typhoon hits the Tokyo metropolitan area and causes floods that coincide with high tide, it would be necessary to evacuate 2.55 million of the capital’s residents and send many to places other than their local evacuation center, an estimate has shown.

The estimate, released by a joint team of the central and Tokyo metropolitan governments on Tuesday, is based on a scenario in which the capital’s major rivers, such as the Arakawa and Edogawa, are massively flooded.

Tokyo has 2,100 designated evacuation centers that are unlikely to be flooded, with a total accommodation capacity of 1.56 million people.

But given that they will accommodate residents from their own localities, their capacity for evacuees from other parts of Tokyo would be limited to about a third of the 2.55 million, according to the estimate.

The team will estimate how many Tokyo residents may be able to evacuate to nearby prefectures, such as Chiba and Saitama, while also asking companies and private facilities to accept evacuees. It also plans to work out measures to address the capacity shortage at Tokyo evacuation centers by the end of March 2020.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Moon Hee-sang
South Korea assembly speaker again seeks Emperor's apology on 'comfort women' issue
South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has again asked for an apology from Emperor Akihito or Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the issue of so-called "comfort women," a South Korean daily...
Image Not Available
Former employee of trading house Sumitomo admits raping job-hunting student, say Tokyo police
Tokyo police arrested a former employee of major trading house Sumitomo Corp. on Tuesday on charges that include the rape of a job-hunting university student. The man, Takuya Miyoshi, 24, has ad...
Investigators are seen Tuesday near an apartment in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, where a woman was found stabbed in the back earlier in the day.
Woman stabbed to death in Tokyo apartment; police seek male suspect seen near site
A woman died after being stabbed in the back with a knife in a Tokyo apartment on Tuesday according to police, who are searching for a man who was seen leaving the site. Tsugumi Terui, a 32-year...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Metropolitan Police Department holds a disaster drill on the Edogawa river in July 2017. | KYODO

, , , ,