National

Japan starts work on vaccinating wild boars as swine fever outbreaks continue

JIJI, Kyodo

GIFU/KOMAKI, AICHI PREF. - The Aichi Prefectural Government started work Sunday on vaccinating wild boars against swine fever, in the first attempt to vaccinate wild animals in the country.

Aichi officials placed feed containing a vaccine in the ground at some locations in Aichi Prefecture, including at a forest in Komaki.

Swine fever outbreaks have occurred at pig farms mainly in central Japan since last year. Wild boars are believed to have spread the disease.

Aichi Prefecture will conduct the work at a total of 60 locations in the cities of Komaki, Kasugai and Inuyama.

Five more rounds of vaccination work will be conducted by February 2020, prefectural officials said.

On Monday, the Gifu Prefectural Government also began placing vaccine-containing feed in the ground. The prefectural government plans to set the feed at 900 locations in mountainous areas in 18 municipalities by Friday.

The prefectural government will monitor whether the feed is eaten by wild boars using security cameras. It will also capture some of the hogs to check whether they test positive for an antibody.

The second round of vaccination work will be conducted in late April, and two more rounds are set for the summer and winter, Gifu officials said.

On Saturday the agriculture ministry said a new case of swine fever was confirmed at a pig farm in Yamagata, Gifu Prefecture. The prefecture will slaughter some 2,000 pigs raised at the farm.

The latest swine fever case is the 12th in Japan since September last year, when the nation’s first instance of the disease in 26 years was confirmed in the prefecture.

Gifu Gov. Hajime Furuta called the timing of the outbreak “extremely regrettable.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A care worker visits the home of an elderly woman in Tokyo.
Survey finds that 50% of Japan's home care workers experienced harassment in 2018
Around 50 percent of home care workers reported in a recent government survey that they had experienced some form of harassment from those being cared for, it was learned Sunday. In the f...
Koji Murofushi, a two-time Olympic medalist hammer thrower, holds up a torch Sunday after lighting the 1964 Tokyo Olympics cauldron in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture.
Tsunami-hit Ishinomaki to return 1964 Tokyo Olympics cauldron lent as symbol of 3/11 recovery
The city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi Prefecture held a ceremony Sunday to return the 1964 Tokyo Olympics cauldron, after four years in display as a symbol for recovery from the March 2011 earthquake an...
Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako attend an awards ceremony in Tokyo earlier this month for those recognized for having contributed to society.
Government considering terms from Japanese classics, rather than Chinese, for nation's next era name
Options under consideration for the next Imperial era name, which will be unveiled April 1, are believed to include terms adapted from Japanese classics despite past era names typically being drawn...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Workers plant feed containing a vaccine in the ground in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, on Sunday to inoculate wild boars against swine fever. | AICHI PREFECTURAL GOVERNMENT / VIA KYODO

, , , , , , ,